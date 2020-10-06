Kyrgyzstan annuls parliamentary election results amid unrest

The violent crackdown failed to halt the unrest, however, and protesters broke into the government complex that houses both the parliament and the president's office. Interfax reported that opposition supporters also took control of Bishkek's City Hall.

Other protesters went to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security, demanding to free former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year and sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison. Security officers freed Atambayev after negotiations with the protesters.

Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.

“We intend to seek the dismissal of Sooronbai Jeenbekov from his post,” Maksat Mamytkanov, a member of the Chon Kazat party, told Interfax, adding that opposition parties also insist on adopting a new constitution.

Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted by the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as saying that “a new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed," and then “a popular election” needs to be held.

Jeenbekov on Tuesday urged leaders of opposition parties to “calm their supporters down and take them away” from the streets.

“I call on all (political) forces to put the fate of the country above their political ambitions and return to (acting) within the law,” Jeenbekov said.

Several opposition parties formed what they called a coordination council to facilitate a transition of power, while several others refused to recognize the council as a legitimate body representing the opposition.

The mayors of Bishkek and Jalal-Abad, the country's third-largest city, resigned. The country's Finance Ministry issued a statement on its website, saying that it “recognized the power of the people” and halted all of its financial operations “until further notice from the legitimate authorities.”

Parliament announced an emergency session to discuss the crisis, but it wasn't immediately clear in what format it actually took place. Local media reported that lawmakers failed to get a quorum for a session, but a few dozen of them gathered nonetheless and discussed appointing new officials to some top government posts.

Protesters push a burning trash can towards riot police during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Large crowds of people have gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan's capital to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

