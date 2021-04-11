Kyrgyzstan approves constitution boosting president's power

Immediately after his release, Zhaparov mobilized stone-hurling supporters to evict President Sooronbai Jeenbekov from office and then took the helm as the nation’s interim leader.
Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million people that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.
Voters hold their ballots at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the president's powers. The Sunday referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov was elected president, following the ouster of the previous president amid protests, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country had been driven from office in a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A man in a Kyrgyz national hat casts his ballot at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov speaks to the media at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A woman, left, casts her ballot as other stand a line at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aigul Asanbaeva cast their ballots at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov speaks to the media at a polling station during the referendum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
