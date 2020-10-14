Kyrgyzstan president faces pressure to resign amid turmoil

The parliament nominated Zhaparov on Wednesday after Jeenbekov refused to endorse his appointment Saturday by lawmakers who met without a quorum. The president quickly approved Zhaparov for the job on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, was plunged into chaos following the Oct. 4 vote that was swept by pro-government parties. The opposition said the election was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities.

Protesters then took over government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. Jeenbekov kept a low profile in the first few days after the vote, using the infighting among protest leaders to dig in. He introduced a state of emergency in the capital that was endorsed Tuesday by parliament.

Authorities deployed troops to Bishkek over the weekend and introduced the curfew. The move eased tensions in the city, where residents feared looting that accompanied previous uprisings and began forming vigilante groups to protect property. Stores and banks that were closed last week have reopened.

The turmoil marks the third time in 15 years that demonstrators have moved to oust a government in Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest nations to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

As in the uprisings that ousted presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.

—-

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

Protesters react waving Kyrgyz national flags as they wait for Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov speech in front of the government building in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has discussed his possible resignation with his newly appointed prime minister in a bid to end the political crisis in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov held talks with Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov a day after refusing to appoint him to the post over concerns whether parliament could legitimately nominate him. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

