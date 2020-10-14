Kyrgyzstan president weighs resignation in talks with new PM

“Prime Minister Zhaparov said that President Jeenbekov should resign today. The talks continue,” presidential spokeswoman Tolgonai Stamaliyeva told the Interfax news agency.

The parliament nominated Zhaparov on Wednesday, after a similar vote Saturday, which was challenged by some lawmakers. They said the legislators didn't have a quorum to make the decision. In light of the accusations, Jeenbekov refused to sign the decree confirming Zhaparov's appointment and asked the parliament to vote again. After it did so, Jeenbekov signed the document.

“In order to maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions need to be legitimate and not be questioned,” Jeenbekov had said Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, plunged into chaos following an Oct. 4 parliamentary election that the opposition said was flawed by vote-buying and other irregularities. Protests broke out when results appeared to show victories by parties connected to the ruling elite. Protesters stormed and seized government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission responded by nullifying the balloting.

As the unrest continued, opposition groups sought to form a new government and oust Jeenbekov. He said he may consider stepping down after the political situation stabilizes, and he declared a state of emergency in Bishkek to try to end the turmoil.

Authorities deployed troops to Bishkek over the weekend and introduced a curfew. The move eased tensions in the city, where residents feared looting that accompanied previous uprisings and began forming vigilante groups to protect their property. Stores and banks that were closed last week have reopened.

The turmoil marks the third time in 15 years that demonstrators have moved to oust a government in Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest nations to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

As in the uprisings that ousted Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.

