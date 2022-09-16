Clashes on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resume, kill 2

Tajik border officials, meanwhile, charged that the Kyrgyz forces subjected Tajik border villages “to intensive mortar bombardment and shelling” from “all types of available heavy weapons and firearms.” Tajik authorities said they proposed negotiations and a cease-fire, but Kyrgyz troops reportedly ignored the offers.

The Kyrgyz border service later reported in a statement that the two countries’ security chiefs agreed to cease the hostilities starting from 4 p.m. local time (1000 GMT), but it appeared to have only held for several hours.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rakhmon, met Friday at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. According to a statement on Zhaparov's website, the two leaders discussed the border situation and agreed to task the relevant authorities with pulling back troops and stopping the fighting.

Kyrgyz media reported that Zhaparov returned to Kyrgyzstan from the Uzbek city of Samarkand and immediately gathered the country's Security Council for a meeting.

In the meantime, local authorities evacuated 18,000 people from the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, according to media reports.