LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments

The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into the city's racial rivalries. Those involved in the private meeting spent much of the time discussing how to safeguard Latino political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting.

The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices during the critical redistricting process.”

Martinez stepped down last week, but two councilmen who participated in the meeting have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations, including from President Joe Biden. The Council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

Not long after the meeting started, Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a City Hall entrance Tuesday, demanding that the meeting be postponed until the two councilmen resign.

The protest of about 50 people took place outside a door of City Hall, though the Council was meeting virtually with only the acting president and staff inside the chambers. Demonstrators chanted, “No resignations, no meeting!” Police pushed backed protesters who retreated across the street without incident.

On the leaked recording, Martinez makes racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments. De Leon and Cedillo didn’t object or joined in the offensive banter.

Last week, protesters crowded into the Council chamber and angrily called for the councilmen to resign. Those complaints continued unabated during the virtual meeting Tuesday, as a long list of speakers called for the Council to suspend business until de Leon and Cedillo step down.

