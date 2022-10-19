LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

Martinez stepped down last week, but de Leon and Councilmember Gil Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations.

The Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until de Leon and Cedillo resign for their part in the 2021 meeting.

The City Council selected Paul Krekorian to lead the chamber.

A powerful labor leader who also attended the 2021 private meeting, Ron Herrera, also resigned.

“I will not resign because there is a lot of work ahead,” de Leon said in the interview, referring to unemployment, fallout from the continuing pandemic and the threat of evictions for renters in a city with soaring housing prices.

“I feel very bad, I feel very sorry for the damage, for the wounds that exist today in our communities,” he said.

The remarks were his first since the White House called for him to resign. He has not appeared at recent meetings, and the Council stripped him and Cedillo of much of their power as they seek to increase pressure on them to resign.

The interview was conducted by Leon Krauze, a national anchorman for Univision. His nightly news for KMEX Univision 34 is one of the most-watched broadcast stations in Los Angeles.

“I ask for forgiveness from all my people, my community for the damage that those painful words caused on that day,” he said.