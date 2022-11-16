LA deputies won't be charged for killing Black bicyclist

His death sparked protests in South Los Angeles.

In a Nov. 10 memo, the DA's office said it had concluded that deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia “reasonably believed, based on the totality of the circumstances, that force was necessary to defend against a threat of death when they initially fired their weapons.”

The memo also said there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt in a criminal court that the deputies' final shots weren't fired in defense of themselves or others.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Kizzee’s family for the loss of their loved one,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Tuesday.

Attorneys for Kizzee’s family have questioned why he was stopped in the first place, calling it an example of “biking while Black” in a community of color.

Kizzee's family has filed a $35 million claim against the county, which is often a precursor to a lawsuit.

