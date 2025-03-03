LA Kings apologize for selling scarves made in Turkey on Armenian Night

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have apologized for selling scarves made in Turkey during Armenian Heritage Night last month.

“We, the LA Kings and our partners at Rank & Rally want to sincerely apologize to all our friends in the Armenian Community and beyond for the oversight that may have inadvertently impacted your experience during what should’ve been a joyous celebration,” the Kings said in a statement released Saturday. “We source, stock and sell merchandise from a select list of manufacturers that are officially licensed by the league, and we were unaware of the item’s production origin.”