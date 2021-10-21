La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava

Though most of the island of 85,000 people off northwest Africa is unaffected by the eruption, part of the western side has seen the lava ruin livelihoods and destroy homes.

The molten rock has covered more than 866 hectares (2,100 acres) and crushed or damaged around 2,185 buildings.

The volcano’s constant roar and numerous earthquakes have also kept locals on edge. The National Geographical Institute counted 38 quakes since midnight, the strongest recording a magnitude of 4.3.

The economy of La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands, is based mainly from tourism and banana plantations. The Spanish government has pledged millions of euros (dollars) to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Caption Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns. (AP Photo/Saul Santos) Credit: Saul Santos Credit: Saul Santos

