LA Phil's Dudamel to become music director of Paris Opera

The appointment begins Aug. 1 and will last for six seasons.

“Alongside my continued commitment to the LA Phil and to the beloved musicians of El Sistema in Venezuela and around the world, I want to devote all my energy toward creating extraordinary musical moments for our audiences, and to make the Paris Opera ever more connected to the soul of the city and country that surrounds it, with inclusion and access firmly at the core of everything we do together,” he said.

Dudamel has been artistic and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009.

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel delivers a press conference at the Palais Garnier opera house, in Paris Friday, April 16, 2021. The Paris Opera announced the arrival of Gustavo Dudamel as music director for six seasons. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

