LA port sees record 2021 imports despite supply chain snags

He said warehouse inventory is up about 2 points over the same time last year, and in-store inventories are only slightly behind 2020 levels for November.

“Even with the strains on the supply chain, we continue to deliver record amounts of cargo,” he said. More needs to be done but “goods are making their way into the hands of consumers and manufacturers across the country.”

Exports continued a long slide, with 33 of the last 37 months registering declines. Seroka attributed the drop in part to trade tensions with China under the Trump administration, a stronger dollar that makes U.S. products less competitive and the large number of empty containers leaving the port for Asia, which take up space that could otherwise be used by U.S. products.

Seroka said the number of import containers on the docks lingering for nine or more days has dropped by 56%, since port officials threatened to impose fees for slow-moving cargo that sits on the docks.

Another challenge: Seroka said over 70,000 empty containers are sitting at terminals or port property, which can make it more difficult to move cargo to trucks and rail. He said port officials are urging shipping companies to clear out the backlog and, if necessary, the agency could consider financial penalties for companies that fail to do so.

Asked why the congested line-up of ships remain, despite efforts to improve operations, Seroka said, “The strength of the American consumer — American factories trying to improve output — just simply means more cargo is on its way.”

And he indicated that snags in the supply chain, given its complexity, are likely to continue.

“It’s almost like a game of Whac-a-Mole. We try to get after one issue and then two or three more pop up,” he said.