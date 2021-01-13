LA real estate investors buy David Cassidy's Florida home

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Cassidy rose to fame as the shaggy-haired teen idol starring in The Partridge Family. His face adorned the covers of magazines targeted to young teenagers.

Raff told the newspaper she had his poster on her wall when she was a young girl.

“He was beautiful, but it’s very sad what happened to him.”

Cassidy bought the house for $1.1 million in 2001 and lived in it with his then-wife, Susan Shifrin-Cassidy until 2015 when the couple divorced and he declared bankruptcy.

He was arrested on DUI charges three times between 2010 and 2014, and sentenced for a hit and run on Interstate 595 in 2015.

The house was sold at an auction for about $2 million to investors from Maryland. They rented it out, complete with Cassidy memorabilia on display, for short-term vacations, the newspaper reported. In 2018, it was listed for sale for $3.9 million.

Raff said they plan extensive renovations to modernize the interior and the outside pool and patio area. They plan to move to the area by the end of summer to oversee the project, which Raff hopes will be chronicled on a home makeover-type TV program.

Once the renovation is complete, they plan to move into the home.