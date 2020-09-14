LA Sheriff to politicians: emphasize trust in justice system

“They’re out there doing their job and yet we have people fanning the flames of hatred and just turning up the volume when we don’t need it. We need to be turning it down,” Villanueva said. “Particularly our elected officials and civic leaders and sports figures, they need to start emphasizing trust in the system, due process.”

Villanueva did not specify any particular people but many politicians and athletes have harshly criticized police and called for defunding departments in the wake of police shootings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The NBA playoffs were delayed last month when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and other stars supported the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play following Blake's shooting. U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka of Japan wore masks with the names of Black victims of violence throughout the tennis tournament.

After 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee was killed by two LA County deputies last month, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat who represents part of South Los Angeles, said “”while we don't know all of the details of this incident" she shares the community's outrage and that the message from police killings is “the lives of people of color do not matter and that the practice is to shoot first and ask questions later."

She said the Sheriff's Department is out of control and called on state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate “the pattern of abuses."

The department has begun its own investigation of allegations that a renegade group of deputies calling themselves The Executioner s have taken control of the Compton station through threats, intimidation and harassment.

Villanueva said the department's investigations into police shootings like Kizzee's take time.

“We’re not going to speed up or slow down at the behest of anybody,” he said. "It’s going to be based on fact, not on emotion. Some people already have determined the results, so they’re trying to throw rocks at the process.”

Villanueva also rejected claims the criminal justice system is biased against people of color, saying his department is committed to thorough investigations, including of its own employees.

“To someone who says they’re biased, the only bias we have is toward facts," he said. “We need to stop the false narratives. We have to let the system take its course and justice has to be based on facts, based on evidence. It has to be right.”

Meantime, Villanueva defended the arrest of Josie Huang, a reporter for public radio station KPCC taken into custody during Saturday's demonstration outside the hospital. The department said Huang didn't identify herself as a journalist and interfered with the arrest of a protester.

After she was released, Huang tweeted she was “filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout ‘back up.’ Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up."

In a video of the incident, Huang can be heard shouting, “I’m a reporter. ... I’m with KPCC” as she falls to the ground. She said she was wearing a press pass.

Villanueva said Huang was too close to the deputies during the man's arrest, He claimed “that's where she crossed the line from journalism to activism,” He said he didn't know if the deputies heard her shouting “I'm a reporter.”

“You have to have a certain level of responsibility as a journalist,” Villanueva said. “Do your job but do it as a safe distance where you’re not interfering with the deputies doing their job.”

He added: "All I can say is, in the heat of the moment when these protesters are calling or chanting for the death of the deputies in the emergency room, she picked the worst time possible to try to get an up-close of the deputies making an arrest. That’s on her."

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, still image taken from video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, shows Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva taking questions at a late-night news conference about the condition of two Sheriff's deputies in Compton, Calif. Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car, an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president and sparked an anti-police protest outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated.