Ladies' night at Latin Grammys: Lafourcade, Rosalía win big

Residente — the most decorated act in the history of the Latin Grammys — continued his winning streak by taking home song of the year for “René" and best rap/hip-hop song for “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe." Fito Páez was also a double winner Thursday.

But the acts poised to make history after receiving 13 and nine nominations each — J Balvin and Bad Bunny — both walked away with just one win. Bad Bunny won best reggaeton performance for “Yo Perreo Sola" and Balvin picked up best urban music album for “Colores."

Despite his 13 nominations, Balvin only had a chance of winning eight honors since he competed against himself in multiple categories. Bad Bunny had a similar issue at the show.

Balvin was a winner onstage, though.

Before his performance, footage of current events such as the Black Lives Matter protests – including an image of George Floyd — and more appeared onscreen. Balvin began performing his song “Rojo” (“Red”) under two large praying hands in a white suit, ending the song with fake blood running down his hands and clothes.

Pitbull also moved the needle with his performance, where he was joined by frontline workers onstage – some playing guitar, some singing background, one on drums. Together, they performed “I Believe That We Will Win” (World Anthem),” an upbeat song Pitbull released earlier this year during the pandemic to inspire others.

“They dreamed of being rock stars playing full stadiums, they represent a large group of individuals all around the world who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world,” Pitbull said. “We gonna live it tonight."

“WE WILL WIN” appeared onscreen behind the performers at the end of the song as Pitbull saluted the musicians.

Karol G — who was nominated for four awards but walked away empty handed — performed alongside classical musicians to give a new edge to her global hit “Tusa,” which features Nicki Minaj rapping in Spanish and English. Karol G shout-outed the rapper during the performance.

Karol G's fiance, Puerto Rican rapper-singer Anuel AA, had seven nominations but didn't win a single award. He lost best new artist to Colombian singer Mike Bahía.

Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda kicked off the Latin Grammys with a strong message about Latin music. Speaking in Spanish and English, he said Latin music “unites all of us and makes us human.”

“This is our night,” he added.

That was followed by an all-star performance featuring Ricardo Montaner, Victor Manuelle, Jesús Navarro, Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro and Sergio George.

Other winners Thursday included Alejandro Sanz, who won record of the year for a second consecutive time thanks to “Contigo," his tribute song to Joaquín Sabina; Ricky Martin won best pop vocal album for “Pausa"; and Chiquis — the daughter of late singer Jenni Rivera — won best banda album with “Playlist."

The Latin Grammys was hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Yalitza Aparicio, actor-singer Ana Brenda Contreras and salsa singer Victor Manuelle, who replaced singer Carlos Rivera after he said he was exposed to the coronavirus.

