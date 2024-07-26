Lady Gaga dazzles at Olympics opening ceremony with prerecorded French performance

The singer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why her performance was prerecorded.

An Associated Press reporter saw Gaga begin to warm up around three hours before the opening ceremony started, performing for about an hour before waving to fans as she walked off.

Gaga's appearance was a surprise — she was not listed on a program provided to the media in advance — but was heavily rumored after the singer and actor was spotted in Paris.

