Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting

It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs. The third escaped and has since been reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. He is expected to survive his injuries, Tippet said.

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked. Tippet said since police were not involved in the reward, he did not know if the woman would receive it.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," Lady Gaga said in an Instagram post.