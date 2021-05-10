Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

Lafayette Square has long been one of the nation's most prominent venues for demonstrations.
Derek Chauvin, 45, the white Minneapolis police officer who was caught on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes, was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Floyd, who was Black.
The Justice Department last week announced that Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd.
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Charity Struthers with Signature Tours brings a group of students into Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, as it reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
From left, Eliana Lord, Carly Mihovich, Stephanie Justice, and Nick Hansen, visiting from Columbia, S.C., take a photo at Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, after it reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, reopens in a limited capacity in Washington, Monday, May 10, 2021. Fencing remains in place around the park which will allow the Secret Service to temporarily close the park as they deem necessary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Credit: Andrew Harnik