Lagos ex-governor wins Nigerian ruling party's nomination

The Nigerian presidential election being held in February 2023 may be a two-horse race between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, who again clinched the nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party. Abubakar, a 75-year-old former vice president, received 41% of the votes in the 2019 election that he lost to current President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will leave office next year after finishing his second term.

Attending the convention Wednesday, Buhari asked delegates to vote for the aspirant "with the best chances of securing victory” for the party. Buhari and Nigeria's ruling party have been accused by critics of failing in their promises to end the country's prolonged security crisis and to improve its economic performance.

Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country with 206 million people and its largest economy — is grappling with an unprecedented 33% unemployment rate and a 40% poverty rate, according to the latest government statistics. For more than 10 years it has battled an insurgency in the northeast by Islamic extremist rebels in which an estimated 35,000 people have died and millions have been displaced. Violent instability has spread to the northwest in a conflict between herders and farmers and to the south where there is a separatist movement.

Next year’s election promises to be “the battle for the soul of the country,” said Idayat Hassan, who leads the West Africa-focused Center for Democracy and Development. “It is different from all (previous) elections considering the challenges confronting the country,” added Hassan.

As Tinubu is a Muslim from Nigeria's south, he is expected to choose a running mate who is a Christian from the north, maintaining a long-established political strategy in Nigeria, which is divided along religious and ethnic lines.