Lakers center Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss to Warriors

Davis grabbed at his head grimacing before going to the locker room late in the game. His status for Game 6 on Friday night back in Los Angeles wasn't immediately clear but coach Darivn Ham was encouraged afterward without providing details on what evaluation — such as concussion testing — the big man went through once in the locker room. TNT reported Davis required a wheelchair to go to the locker room.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”