Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points. Clarke and Tyus Jones added 20 apiece, and Steven Adams had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Morant missed his first five shots and was 2 of 10 with six points in the first half before he had a heated courtside conversation with Shannon Sharpe — the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality — before halftime.

Morant had 14 points in the third quarter and the Grizzlies had a 13-point lead late in the period.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Adams had seven rebounds in the first quarter, the fifth time this season he has had seven or more in the first.

Lakers: Blocked five shots in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Lakers: At Portland on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis