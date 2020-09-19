Lakers roll past Nuggets 126-114 in West finals opener

Denver overcame 3-1 deficits against Utah and the Clippers, becoming the first team to do that twice in a postseason. The Nuggets immediately fell behind again, digging themselves a big hole when Jokic and Murray each picked up three fouls in the first half that just got deeper in the second half.

Game 2 is Sunday.

Davis scored 14 points in the first quarter, but the Nuggets shot nearly 64 percent, with Murray's 3-pointer as time expired giving them a 38-36 lead.

Alex Caruso converted a three-point play to open the second and start a 17-1 run by the Lakers to start the period and make it 53-39 before the Nuggets made their first field goal after more than five minutes.

The lead stayed right around there for the remainder of the half, as the Lakers paraded to the foul line while Jokic, Murray and Paul Millsap went the bench with three fouls. Los Angeles shot a whopping 24 free throws in the period — more baskets than either team made in the half — and led 70-59 at the break.

An 11-2 burst in the third blew it open at 92-71 and the Lakers cruised home.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: The Nuggets fell to 7-22 against the Lakers in the postseason. ... Denver's 16 fouls in the second quarter tied the most by any team in a quarter this season. It was the first time this season that Murray and Jokic both had three fouls before halftime.

Lakers: Rajon Rondo had nine assists to give him 1,025 in the playoffs, passing Michael Jordan (1,022) for 10th on the NBA’s career list. ... Howard sat out three games and played only 4 1/2 minutes in the last four minutes against the small-ball Rockets.

VOGEL'S VOTE

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was a little surprised that Giannis Antetokounmpo was so far ahead of James in voting for the MVP award, receiving 85 first-place votes to James' 16.

“No disrespect for Giannis, Giannis had a great season. He's a great player, but what LeBron does for our team to me is unparalleled,” Vogel said. “To carry the threat of going for 40 at any point but leading the league in assists and quarterbacking our defense and driving our team to as many wins as we’ve had and our playoff success, to me he’s our MVP.

"But I understand how the voting goes and quite frankly our whole group and I’m sure LeBron would echo this is focused on something bigger than any individual accolades.”

MILE HIGH MICHAELS

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he had been in touch with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who told him about the passion back home.

“He's told me that it’s just so great to see the city all come together and unite behind a feel-good story in the Nuggets and we still have a lot of work to do," Malone said. “So we appreciate all the love and support back home, no doubt.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, attempts a shot over Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap, bottom front, Nikola Jokic, bottom center, and Jamal Murray (27) during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, greets LeBron James, right, on the court during a time out from play in the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., left, and Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso, right, compete for control of a loose ball during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23), Rajon Rondo (9) and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, wait for play to restart during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel instructs his team during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) calls for a foul against the Denver Nuggets after scoring a basket during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) and head coach Michael Malone, right, react as referee Courtney Kirkland, center, charges a foul against Jokic during the first half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill