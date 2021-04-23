Lakers star Davis rusty in return, scores 4 in half vs. Mavs

“He’s going to need his get his legs under him as to be expected,” Vogel said before the Dallas game. “You can't simulate NBA action. That's what tonight's going to be about. That's what the next few games are going to be about. This is an important first step for sure.”

The Lakers are 14-16 since Davis last played, and the defending NBA champions are fifth in the Western Conference. LA started the night three games out of fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The 28-year-old who's in his ninth season has said he was worried about tearing his right Achilles tendon, which was part of the reason he was shut down and has been out for so long. The Lakers wanted to make sure their star was completely healthy.

Davis entered the game averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. James has been out since March 20. The Lakers are 7-9 since both stars were sidelined.

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, Ben McLemore, Kyle Kuzma, front, and Dennis Schroeder watch play in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez