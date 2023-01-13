Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver. He missed the final five games of the regular season, and now the Ravens face the prospect of playing their postseason opener at Cincinnati without him Sunday night.