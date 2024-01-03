Lamar Jackson to be held out of Ravens' regular-season finale. Tyler Huntley set to start at QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.
Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. Josh Johnson will be Huntley's backup.
The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson, who missed the end of 2021 and 2022 seasons because of injuries, has started all 16 games so far this season.
Huntley has started eight games in his pro career, four each for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.
