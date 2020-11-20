Land conservation plan stirs fight over Trump restrictions

“This must be corrected going forward to ensure Montana voices are heard,” Daines said. “Fortunately, Congress maintains oversight.”

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia also have raised objections.

Udall called it a “last-gasp attempt" by the President Donald Trump's administration to hinder land preservation efforts. Several conservation groups also have raised objections. A Tester spokesman said it was a "slap in the face" for the administration to push through the order just weeks before Trump leaves office.

An Interior Department official closely involved in the development of the spending plan defended Bernhardt's order in an interview with The Associated Press. Margaret Everson, a counselor to Bernhardt, indicated there are no plans to rescind the order as Tester has requested.

“This idea about being a good neighbor and coordinating with state and local counterparts is a good idea," she said. “That's something that's really important as we prioritize recreational access and opportunities for everybody.”

Tester spokesman Roy Loewenstein said the senator would push the administration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden to quickly strike down Bernhardt's order.