Landslides and floods kill at least 30 in northeast Brazil

Nation & World
By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 28 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 28 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday, authorities said. In Alagoas, another state in the region, two people died when they were swept away in river flooding on Friday.

More than 760 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco, civil defense officials said on Twitter.

The executive secretary of the civil defense agency in Pernambuco, Lt. Col. Leonardo Rodrigues, said in a video posted on Instagram that about 32,000 families live in areas at risk of landslides or flooding in the state.

Schools in the city of Recife have been opened to receive the homeless.

In Alagoas, the state government said 33 municipalities have declared an emergency due to the effects of the heavy rains in the past several days.

