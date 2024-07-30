Landslides caused by heavy rains kill 8 and bury many others in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed eight people, and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala state's Wayanad district on Monday after heavy rains battered the area, senior administrative official D R Meghashree said. Rescuers were working to pull out people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered due to blocked roads and unstable terrain, she said.