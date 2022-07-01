LAPD: Hornets' Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, has not returned phone calls to The Associated Press and it was unclear whether he has an attorney. Attempts to reach Johnson also were unsuccessful and AP could not locate an attorney of record for her.

The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who is expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer following a breakout season.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer earlier this week, allowing them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team. The team indicated earlier this week — prior to knowledge of Bridges' arrest — that it wanted to re-sign him.

The Hornets released a statement on Thursday, indicating they are looking into the incident. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said “we are in the process of gathering more information.”

