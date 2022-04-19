BreakingNews
MISSING: Police seek help finding Kettering teen last seen last week
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Nation & World
17 hours ago
Sheriff’s deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies estimated the gator to be about 10 feet long (3 meters).

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

In Other News
1
Live Updates | British official predicts attrition war next
2
Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate
3
Wall Street edges higher in premarket; world shares mixed
4
Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?
5
Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top