Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported

Rescuers carry away the dead body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia's capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Rescuers carry away the dead body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia's capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Nation & World
Updated 33 minutes ago
A large explosion has occurred outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital and an emergency responder is reporting deaths and injuries

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries.

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries” in Mogadishu. He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were dead or who was targeted. The Somali National News Agency reports “unspecified casualties.”

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

