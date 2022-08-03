BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local issues and statehouse races
1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

Smoke rises over a burning warehouse of the online retailer Ozon in Istra Municipal District, northwest Moscow Region, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fire, which erupted at the warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer Ozon, has covered the area of 50,000 square meters and injured 11 people, two of whom were hospitalized. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

