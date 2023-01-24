Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial

Gull said in the hearing that the trial should be conducted in Carroll County because friends and family members of the parties are situated in Delphi but that a jury should be selected elsewhere. Drawing from a county larger than Carroll County, which has about 20,000 residents, would be a benefit to assembling an impartial jury pool, Allen’s lawyers argued.

When the trial occurs, those jurors will be transported from Allen County to Carroll County for the proceedings, which are scheduled for March but unlikely to occur before the fall, Gull said at the hearing.

A bail hearing for Allen is scheduled for Feb. 17.

