Large Oregon eviction protest stretches into 3rd day

It’s in a historically Black part of Portland that for decades was one of the few areas Black residents could own homes because of racist real estate and zoning laws. The 124-year-old home was one of the few remaining Black-owned residences in an area that has rapidly gentrified in the past 20 years.

The bank foreclosed on the property in 2018, but the Kinneys refused to leave. The developer who bought the house at auction filed a lawsuit and the Kinneys counter-sued, alleging they were the victims of predatory loan practices.

They most recently requested an emergency stay, citing an eviction moratorium in Oregon during the pandemic. But the moratorium only applies to homeowners suffering pandemic-related financial woes and a judge rejected the request in September.

Protesters began camping on the premises at that time, but the occupation gained steam and national attention this week when officers responding to the new owner’s complaints conducted a dawn sweep and arrested about a dozen people.

Police say between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, there have been 81 calls to the property for fights, gunshots, burglary, vandalism and noise complaints, among other things.

Surrounding homeowners also complained that the sidewalks were blocked and they could not get to their homes, police said.

Protesters reinforce their barricades at an encampment outside a home in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Makeshift barricades erected by protesters are still up in Oregon's largest city a day after Portland police arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a family from a home.

Masked protesters by an occupied home speak with a neighborhood resident opposed to their encampment and demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Makeshift barricades erected by protesters are still up in Oregon's largest city a day after Portland police arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a family from a home.