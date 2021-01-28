LA's mayor gets hard-to-find vaccine shot amid COVID crisis

It wasn't immediately clear why his office didn't disclose the vaccination when it took place, or why Garcetti waited several days to receive it after starting to help workers at the stadium. His office did not immediately respond to questions beyond the statement.

Last month, when the mayor was asked when he would receive the vaccine, he said, “I’ll wait for my place when it would naturally come, and not go ahead of that. ... When they tell me I would normally get it, that’s when I’m going to get it.”

The mayor made the statement at a time when he was quarantined at home, after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. Garcetti tested negative at the time.

Garcetti received his first dose with widespread confusion in the county, home to 10 million people, over the availability and distribution of the vaccine. There are over 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to state figures.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who is 46, has not received the vaccine but will when she’s eligible, spokesman Andy Lynch said.

Associated Press writer Janie Har in San Francisco contributed.