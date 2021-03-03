Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for $6.25B

Sands said Wednesday that Asia is where the company's focus will remain.

“This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts," said Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein. "Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention."

VICI will enter a triple-net lease agreement with Apollo for the Venetian. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $250 million and an initial term of 30 years, with two 10-year tenant renewal options.

The Venetian, located on the Las Vegas Strip, has three luxury hotel towers with gaming, entertainment, shopping and dining. The resort includes more than 7,000 all-suite rooms, 225,000 square feet of gaming space and 2.3 million square feet of meeting space.

Travel related companies, from airlines, to hotels and resorts, are roaring back with the rollout of a slew of new vaccines.

Apollo Partner Alex van Hoek said in a prepared statement that the deal “underscores our conviction in a strong recovery for Las Vegas as vaccines usher in a reopening of leisure and travel in the United States and across the world.”

The sale is expected to close by the fourth quarter.