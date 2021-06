Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

To a big applause, associate publisher Chan Pui-man told staff who gathered around the newsroom Wednesday night: “You’ve done a great job, everyone!” Apple Daily printed 1 million copies for the final edition, up from the usual 80,000. While pro-democracy media outlets still exist online, it was the only print newspaper of its kind left in the city.

On Wednesday night, over 100 people stood outside Apple Daily’s office building in the rain to show their support, as employees worked on the final edition, taking photographs and shouting words of encouragement.

In the early hours of Thursday, residents in the city’s Mong Kok neighborhood in the working-class Kowloon district began lining up hours before the paper hit the stands.

Thursday’s edition splashed an image of an Apple Daily employee in the office waving at supporters surrounding the building, with the headline “Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain, ‘We support Apple Daily.’”

Apple Daily’s closure marks a “dark day for press freedom in Hong Kong,” said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Asian Law.

“Without Apple Daily, Hong Kong is less free than it was a week ago. Apple Daily was an important voice, and it seems unlikely that any other media outlet will be able to fill its shoes, given growing restrictions on free speech and freedom of the press,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that the national security law is being used to curtail freedom and punish dissent.

The forced closure by Hong Kong authorities “is a chilling demonstration of their campaign to silence all opposition voices,” Raab said.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr called the closure a “hard blow against press freedom in Hong Kong.”

“In our view this is another sign that pluralism, freedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Hong Kong are subject to erosion, which can particularly be seen since the National Security Law came into force,” Adebahr said.

It was the first time the national security law had been used against journalists for something they published.

More than 100 people, including the city's most outspoken pro-democracy advocates, have been arrested under the security legislation. They include media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded Apple Daily in 1995. Many others have fled abroad.

A vender adjusts a stack of last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper has published its last edition. Apple Daily was forced to shut down Thursday after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen as part of China's increasing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

