Late frost ices over French vineyards, threatens fruit crops

In Switzerland, local media say the country's crop of pitted fruits such as apricots, prunes and cherries is at risk from the icy spell.

The below-freezing temperatures are causing similar concerns about potential damage to apple and other fruit orchards in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Last year's April frost led to what French government officials described as “probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century.” The pattern was similar: an intense April 6-8 frost after a lengthy warm period in March.

Researchers with the group World Weather Attribution studied the effect of the 2021 frost on the vineyard-rich Champagne, Loire Valley and Burgundy regions of France, and found the March warmth made it particularly damaging.

The researchers concluded that the warming caused by man-made emissions had coaxed the plants into exposing their young leaves early, before a blast of Arctic cold reached Europe in April.

Caption Vine buds are covered by ice which protect them from frost, in a vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Vine buds are covered by ice which protect them from frost, in a vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A winegrower checks anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A winegrower checks anti-frost candles that protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in a vineyard in Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Water is sprayed in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Water is sprayed in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Vine buds are covered by ice which protect them from frost, in a vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Vine buds are covered by ice which protect them from frost, in a vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy region, Monday, April 4, 2022. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A wine grower checks the plant in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, early Monday April 4, 2022 in Le Vernois. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Laurent Cirpriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Caption A wine grower checks the plant in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, early Monday April 4, 2022 in Le Vernois. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. (AP Photo/Laurent Cirpriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani