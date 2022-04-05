Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Indiana, Kentucky

Gilbert, 34, was slain while working the night shift at a Days Inn in Remington, Indiana, while Gill, 24, was killed while working at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. Both were sexually assaulted and fatally shot.

Fifield said investigators also linked Greenwell to the Jan. 2, 1990, sexual assault of a 21-year-old female clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana.

“This victim was able to escape her attacker and survive. She was later able to give an excellent physical description of the suspect and details of the crime," he said. “She is the only known victim to have survived the vicious, brutal attacks of this killer.”

Fifield said the state police crime lab matched ballistic evidence in the Gill and Gilbert slayings, and later matched DNA evidence linking the Heath and Gilbert killings to the Columbus attack.

He said one of the primary factors linking the four crimes was their proximity to Interstate 65, which runs from Gary, Indiana, to Mobile, Alabama.

Fifield said investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records, “generated a significant and important lead” in the four cases.

“Further investigation and kinship lab testing by the Indiana State Police lab of crime scene samples positive identified the suspect. The match was 99.9999% positive. It is this scientific breakthrough that ultimately led to the identification of the I-65 killer, Harry Edward Greenwell," Fifield said.

He said investigators continue reaching out to other police departments in the Midwest because there is a “distinct possibility” that Greenwell committed other unsolved killings, rapes, robberies or assaults.

Fifield was joined at the news conference by members of the FBI, the Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Columbus, Indiana, police departments, and relatives of some of the victims.

Gilbert's daughter, Kimberly Gilbert Wright, said her family was very grateful for law enforcement's efforts to identify her mother's killer and helping bring some type of closure to her family and the other victims' relatives.

“She’s still in my family’s hearts," she said of her mother. “We talk about her as if she hasn’t gone. My brother and I were fortunate enough to have spent the last seven months of her life living with her and experiencing the joy that she could bring to every day of our life."

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Glen Fifield’s first name and that Gill’s first name was Margaret, and not Mary.

Caption Family members of the victims of the "Days Inn" cold case murders listen as the Indiana State Police announces the identity of the suspect in the during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption The undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell, the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case. Police announced the identity of the suspect of the murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (Indiana State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell, the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case. Police announced the identity of the suspect of the murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (Indiana State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield announces the identity of the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter speaks to family members and the media after police announced the identity of the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, speaks after the Indiana State announced the identity of the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Jeanne Gilbert was one of three women killed from 1987 to 1989. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy