Latest bill would bar NCAA limits on athlete NIL rights

In December, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, put forth an NIL bill that is narrowly focused like Murphy's, but with numerous restrictions that critics consider too NCAA-friendly.

Wicker's bill would provide antitrust protections to the NCAA, shielding the association from legal challenges to its NIL rules, and allow the association to limit the types of financial agreements for athletes. Murphy's bill provides no such antitrust cover and would punish schools that stand in the way of athletes earning money off their fame.

Last month, the NCAA delayed what was expected to be a landmark vote on NIL legislation after the Justice Department warned the association it could be in danger of violating antitrust laws.

“As leaders at the NCAA finally come to grips with the need for change, it’s important that Congress enact reforms to establish and protect student-athletes’ right to be compensated for the use of their name, image, likeness, or athletic association," said Trahan, who was a volleyball player for Georgetown.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have also introduced the College Athlete Bill of Rights, which would extend the federal government's reach into intercollegiate athletics far beyond name, image and likeness compensation.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an antitrust case involving the NCAA in March that could ultimately guide where name, image and likeness reform and the definition of amateur athletics is headed.

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, a panel of witnesses, from left, Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, National Collegiate Athletic Association President Mark Emmert, University of Kansas Chancellor Dr. Douglas Girod, National College Players Association Executive Director Ramogi Huma and National Collegiate Athletic Association Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Chair Kendall Spencer, listen during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on intercollegiate athlete compensation on Capitol Hill in Washington. The NCAA, the Power Five conferences and their $2 million platoon of lobbyists had a pretty good year on Capitol Hill in 2020. With Republicans controlling the Senate, the power brokers in college sports were on track to secure a way for athletes nationwide to earn money from endorsements while otherwise maintaining the status quo of amateurism. Now that Democrats control Congress and the White House, 2021 is shaping up to be a much bigger challenge for those who don't want major changes in college sports. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh