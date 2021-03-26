Latest deadly shooting adds to spate of Chicago homicides

The officer, who was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover, is the fourth member of the department to be shot in the past two weeks and the 21st to be shot this year, compared to nine who were shot during the same period of 2020. Last year was one of the most dangerous for the city's police officers in memory, as 79 were fired upon, compared to 22 the year before.

Police have struggled to explain the climbing totals, but at a press briefing Thursday, Police Superintendent David Brown, while talking about the officer who was shot at the Home Depot, suggested a connection between the shootings of officers and of civilians.

"Men and women in law enforcement all across the country are under attack," said Brown, who mentioned Eric Talley, the officer who was killed in Monday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

“But here in Chicago ... it seems that these offenders are acting with impunity in the way not only do they shoot each other, but basically a loss of respect for law enforcement,” Brown said.