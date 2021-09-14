Latest: WHO: Africa may get 30% of vaccine goal by February

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Russia's Putin in self-isolation due to coronavirus cases in inner circle

— UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

— FDA experts among group opposing U.S. booster shot plan

— Judge's temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

___

— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin tested negative for the coronavirus. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov say Putin is “absolutely healthy” but came in contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus. Peskov didn’t say when Putin began self-isolating, when he tested negative, how long he would remain in self-isolation or who among the president’s contacts was infected.

On Monday, Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose hand he shook. Assad tested positive for the coronavirus in March and later recovered; it’s not clear if he is vaccinated. Putin also shook hands with Russian Paralympians and pinned medals on them and attended military exercises alongside other officials.

Russia’s daily coronavirus cases have fallen in the past month from 20,000 to about 17,000. However, few virus restrictions are currently in place in Russia.

On Friday, only 32% of the population had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and only 27% had been fully vaccinated.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported a total of 7.1 million confirmed cases and 194,249 confirmed deaths. Health experts have called into question how Russia is tallying cases and deaths.

___

BERLIN — Berlin officials announced a change in coronavirus rules, favoring vaccinated people while restricting access to some venues for people who haven’t received the COVID-19 shot.

Berlin’s top health official says authorities will give restaurants, bars, sports venues, zoos, gambling halls and other recreational venues the option of allowing in only people who have a vaccine or recovery certificate, known as the ‘2G’ rule in Germany. Alternately, they also can continue to apply the 3G rule of letting in people with negative test results.

Those venues that choose to apply the tougher 2G rule won’t need to require that patrons wear masks or respect minimum distancing. Night clubs were already required to only let in people who are vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus.

Several of Germany’s 16 states are not allowing sick pay for unvaccinated people who are ordered to quarantine.

About 62% of the country’s population has received shots to qualify for a vaccine certificate. The government wants a rate of at least 75% heading into fall to prevent a surge of infections.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish health authorities says they’ll offer vaccinations at cultural events after experiencing success with one-day pop-ups in supermarkets.

“There are still a number of young people aged 20-34 who have not yet been vaccinated, and the Danish Health and Medicines Authority continues its efforts to increase vaccination support in this age group as well,” said Niels Sandoe of the National Board of Health.

He called it “incredibly positive” that 386 people were vaccinated in supermarkets last Saturday, saying it “shows that there are still citizens who want to be vaccinated when they receive a local offer.”

The next pop-up vaccination will take place on Sept. 17 at the SPOT festival of Danish and Nordic music.

More than 80% of people above age 12 have been fully vaccinated. Sandoe has said Denmark’s target of 90% vaccinated by Oct. 1 is reachable.

___

LONDON — An expert advisory panel has recommended the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against the coronavirus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s recommendation came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to announce the government’s new plan for combating the pandemic.

The World Health Organization has asked wealthy nations to delay booster shots until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of their populations.

The JCVI say booster shots were needed to ensure vulnerable people are protected against COVID-19 because studies have shown that the immunity conferred by vaccines slowly weakens over time.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government’s independent medical advisory body says booster shots of coronavirus vaccines should be given “with high priority” to people with seriously compromised immune systems.

The Health Council of the Netherlands says giving booster shots to the rest of the Dutch population is not currently necessary. But it says preparations should be put in place to give people a booster shot if it becomes clear that vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing serious illness is declining.

The council says while the protection of some COVID-19 vaccines against infection “has diminished somewhat over time, protection against serious illness has not.”

Some 62% of the Dutch population of 17.5 million people has been fully vaccinated. That amounts to 77% of adults.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ health minister says the nation is nearing 80% of the population receiving at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Michalis Hadjipantela says it’s expected that 80% of citizens will be fully vaccinated within two or three weeks.

He says the achievement has put Cyprus among those European Union member states that have achieved or surpassed the target set by the 27-member bloc.

A recent opinion poll showed 13% of Cypriots are either reluctant about getting vaccinated or completely oppose it.

The country’s coronavirus infection rate has dropped in recent days following a sharp spike in new cases that had set record highs.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s planning minister warns that people who are not vaccinated won't be allowed to work from offices after this month.

In a televised message Tuesday, Asad Umar says unvaccinated people can't enter shopping malls, use public transportation or to travel by air after the Sept. 30 deadline.

Umar also asked people to keep social distancing. His comments came hours after Pakistan reported a steady decline in cases of coronavirus.

Umar says about 52% of the adult population in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, had been vaccinated. He adds other cities should try to vaccinate at least 40% of their eligible population to avoid lockdowns and COVID-19 related restrictions.

Pakistan has reported a total of 1.2 million cases and nearly 27,000 confirmed deaths.

___

BEIJING — A second city in southeastern China has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in a delta variant outbreak that started late last week.

The National Health Commission says 59 new cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, more than doubling the total to 102. All are in Fujian province on China’s east coast.

The port city of Xiamen has confirmed 33 cases in the past two days. Another 59 cases have been found in Putian, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north on the coast, where the outbreak was first detected.

Xiamen locked down affected neighborhoods, closed entertainment and fitness venues and canceled group activities, including those for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Long-distance bus service to other parts of the province has been suspended.

China has largely stopped the spread of the coronavirus, but has sporadic outbreaks. A delta variant outbreak in July and August spread to several provinces, raising concern about new and more contagious variants.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s capital city of Canberra will remain locked down for a second month after the local government reported 22 new coronavirus infections.

The Australian Capital Territory locked down Aug. 12 after a single case linked to a Sydney outbreak of the virus’ delta variant was detected. Territorial Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Tuesday that Canberra’s lockdown will be extended until Oct. 15.

Canberra is surrounded by New South Wales state, where Australia’s delta outbreak began when a limousine driver tested positive June 16. He was infected while transporting a U.S. cargo flight crew from Sydney’s airport.

Sydney is Australia’s largest city and has been locked since June 26.

Before delta came to Canberra last month, the city of 430,000 people had not recorded a single case of coronavirus community infection since July 10, 2020.

___

CULLMAN, Ala. — As hundreds of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filled Alabama intensive care units, hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family writes in his obituary.

The resident of Cullman, Alabama, was finally transferred to Meridian, Mississippi, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) away. The 73-year-old antiques dealer died Sept. 1 because of the cardiac event he suffered.

Now, his family is making a plea.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” his obituary reads. After describing the search for an ICU bed for DeMonia, the obituary adds: “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

___

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Great Falls High School in Montana is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week due to an increase in coronavirus cases among students and staff.

School officials say more than 35 people have tested positive for the virus. Moving to remote learning will allow for quarantine or isolation times for students and staff to lapse and give sanitation crews time to disinfect more than 40 classrooms.

Student athletic activities will continue as scheduled, but there will be a mask requirement when students and coaches are in close proximity.

Other school districts have switched to remote classes because of outbreaks.

___

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging the Food and Drug Administration to quickly authorize booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as well as permit children ages 5 to 11 to be vaccinated.

Polis says foot-dragging by U.S. health officials has cost lives. In his words, “The FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there is a real life pandemic.”

In August, Pfizer said it had started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone age 16 and older. It asserts that people’s antibody levels jump fivefold to tenfold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier.

The White House has begun planning for boosters later this month, if both the FDA and the CDC agree. Advisers to the FDA will weigh evidence about an extra Pfizer shot Friday. The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

___

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets Syrian President Bashar Assad during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of Russian Government and heads of United Russia party via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Caption A hologram of face masks are visible at the International Quarantine Expo in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) Professor Wei Shen Lim attends a media briefing on the latest COVID-19 update at Downing Street, central London, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Caption A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across markings displayed on the floor for the social distancing measures outside an exhibition hall in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus arrive at the International Quarantine Expo in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption FILE — In this Thursday, July 29, 2021 file photo South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tembisa, South Africa. After uncertainty if COVID-19 would bring the country to postpone local government elections the courts have ruled that the crucial polls should move ahead and would be held on Nov. 1 2021. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption White doves are set free at a peace march held in Phoenix, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 the scene of recent racial tensions and unrest over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. The upcoming local elections, set for Nov. 1, 2021, come at a difficult time for the ruling African National Congress which has been struggling with internal divisions. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Children play on a dusty field outside their homes in the Diepsloot Township north of Johannesburg, Thursday Aug. 26, 2021. After uncertainty over whether COVID-19 would bring South Africa to postpone local government elections, the courts have ruled that the crucial polls should move ahead. Despite concerns about political rallies spreading the disease, South Africa’s courts ruled earlier this month that the Independent Electoral Commission should hold the polls on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

Caption FILE — In this Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 file photo, people wait to get vaccinated at the Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, The hospitality and events industry in South Africa has received a major boost with the government easing tough COVID-19 regulations that have since June prevented it from accommodating more than 50 people in restaurants and public events. More than 7 million people have been fully vaccinated with either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

Caption People wearing protective masks cross a street outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Caption A student holds her mask as she listens to Gov. Tom Wolf speak at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A worker posts placard for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. An expert advisory panel has recommended the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against the coronavirus. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dan Kitwood Credit: Dan Kitwood

Caption Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) June Raine attends a media briefing on the latest COVID-19 update at Downing Street, central London, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Caption Workers plant white flags as part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The installation will consist of more than 630,000 flags when completed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption White flags stand near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The flags, which will number more than 630,000 when completed, are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption A medical worker wearing a paper reading "No to QR code, No to Health Pass , the vaccin does not prevent for the virus transmission, Freedom to choose to be vaccinated" during a protest gathering outside the Health Ministry in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 against a law requiring them to get vaccinated by Wednesday or risk suspension from their jobs. The law is aimed at protecting patients from new surges of COVID-19. Most of the French population is vaccinated but a vocal minority are against the vaccine mandate. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori