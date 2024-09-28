Latest talks between Boeing and its striking machinists break off without progress, union says

No further negotiation dates were scheduled after Friday's session led by federal mediators, IAM District 751 said. The union added that it remained “open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated.”

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Saturday, Boeing said it was "prepared to meet at any time," committed to bargaining in good faith and wanted to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The aerospace giant on Monday issued what it termed its "best and final" offer. The proposal included pay raises of 30% over four years — up from 25% in a deal that union members overwhelmingly rejected when they voted to strike on Sept. 12, but still far below the union's original demand of 40% over three years.

Boeing angered union leaders by announcing the revised offer to its striking workers through the media and setting a Friday night deadline for ratification. In light of pushback, Boeing backed down and gave the union more time. However, many workers have maintained the latest offer wasn't good enough.

The strike by nearly 33,000 machinists now is in its third week, and negotiations also stalled earlier in the walkout that has halted production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes. The strike will not disrupt airline flights anytime soon, but has put more pressure on a company that has already faced a series of financial, legal and mechanical challenges this year.