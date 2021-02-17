Latifah's 'Equalizer' stays strong after Super Bowl premiere

The revenge drama came in third place and had a major, and inevitable, drop after drawing 20 million viewers in the most coveted of all time slots after the network's airing of the “Super Bowl." Its 8.2 million viewers last week put it behind only old ratings standard bearers “NCIS” and “60 Minutes," according to figures released Wednesday by the Nielsen company.

“The Equalizer," with Latifah in the title role, is a remake of CBS’s 1980s series that was more recently the source of two films with Denzel Washington. It helped give CBS all five of the top five shows. “FBI” ranked fourth, “Young Sheldon” fifth.