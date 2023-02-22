Latin Grammys to be held in Spain, leaving US for 1st time

BreakingNews
Huber Heights schools mourning loss of staffer found dead in her home
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
The next Latin Grammy Awards gala will be held in southern Spain, leaving the United States for the first time

MADRID (AP) — The next Latin Grammy Awards gala will be held in southern Spain, leaving the United States for the first time, the head of its organization said Wednesday.

Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud and the regional president for Spain’s Andalusia region made the announcement in Seville.

“That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusia,” Abud said.

Regional president Juan Manuel Moreno said the awards show would be held in November. Neither the specific dates nor the host city were given.

Andalusia is home to popular tourist destinations such as Seville, Granada, Córdoba and Málaga. Moreno said the at the organizers would make the decision.

The Latin Grammys were first held in Los Angeles in 2000. Last year, they took place in Las Vegas, where Spanish artist Rosalía won best album for “Motomami.”

