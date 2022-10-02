Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

With more than 97% of the votes counted, initial results showed on Sunday that Karins’ New Unity party had taken 18.9% of votes, while the opposition Greens and Farmers Union was second with 12.8% and the new centrist electoral alliance United List — made up of several regional parties — was third with 11%.

Only eight parties or electoral alliances passed the 5% barrier and secured representation at the 100-seat Saeima legislature. The center-right National Alliance and the centrist Development/For!, which are both members in Karins' current minority coalition government, are among them.