BreakingNews
Developer wants to build 180 new apartments on Salem Avenue near Grace United Methodist Church
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
The group that owns fashion house Paco Rabanne says the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died

PARIS (AP) — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday. He was 88.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from Feb. 27-March 3.

In Other News
1
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
2
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
3
Wall Street opens lower as big job gains fan inflation fears
4
Ford returns to Formula One in partnership with Red Bull
5
China: Balloon over US skies is for research, wind pushed it
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top