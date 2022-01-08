LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

White poured in eight over the final 1:17 of the quarter, hitting two 3s and a runner at the buzzer that made it 107-95. The Bulls remained in control the rest of the way.

Chicago's lead hit 19 points when LaVine cut for a layup to make it 122-103 with just under six minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Aaron Holiday appeared in his first game since Dec. 26 after clearing health and safety protocols. ... F Davis Bertans (sprained left foot) was unavailable after leaving Wednesday's 114-111 loss to Houston. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the injury “didn't seem too significant” and hopes to have him available for Sunday's game at Orlando. ... Unseld hopes to have F Rui Hachimura and F Montrezl Harrell, who have cleared health and safety protocols, join the team on Saturday.

Bulls: LaVine has 137 consecutive double-digit scoring games. ... G Alex Caruso (healthy and safety protocols) was experiencing cold-like symptoms, coach Billy Donovan said.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Orlando on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

