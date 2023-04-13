LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Raptors 109-105 in play-in game

Chicago’s Alex Caruso connected from the corner to tie the score at 91-all with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter and Patrick Beverley’s 3 with 5:07 remaining gave the Bulls a 96-93 lead. It was Beverley’s first basket of the game.

VanVleet’s 3 with 3:11 to go knotted it again at 100-all, but LaVine and DeRozan replied with baskets for the Bulls.

Barnes and Siakam each made one of two at the line inside the final two minutes, and VanVleet missed a 3 that would have tied the game.

Siakam’s driving dunk with 19 seconds left cut it to 105-104. After a timeout, LaVine pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Caruso fouled Siakam on a 3 but the Raptors star missed his second and third attempts.

The Raptors led 28-23 after one and VanVleet connected on a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer as Toronto extended its lead to 58-47.

VanVleet’s 3 with 9:09 left in the third gave Toronto a 19-point edge, but the Bulls shaved the gap and trailed 81-72 heading to the fourth.

DOING IT FOR DAD

DeRozan’s daughter sat in a courtside seat adjacent to the Chicago bench. Toronto was 8 for 14 at the line in the opening half.

SHOWING HIS COLORS

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley, who played for both the Bulls and Raptors, sat in a courtside seat. Oakley wore a black hoodie with Toronto Raptors printed in gold letters on the back.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine shot 13 for 15 at the free throw line. The Bulls went 18 for 22. … Patrick Williams scored 10 points.

Raptors: VanVleet had eight assists. … Siakam had nine rebounds.

