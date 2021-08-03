Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

Giddings declined to attend much of the hearing, appearing only on Monday to make an opening statement and again when she was called as a witness.

During her testimony, Giddings maintained that she had to share the link to the article presenting von Ehlinger’s side of the story, but didn't explain why she included disparaging remarks about the 19-year-old intern who made the rape report. The Associated Press does not typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission.

Giddings also claimed she did nothing wrong, claimed the intern wasn’t a crime victim, and refused to answer questions that she said she considered “irrelevant.”

Her combativeness and evasive answers left committee members visibly frustrated on Monday, with Republican chairman Rep. Sage Dixon at one point warning her that she seemed to be continuing with evasive behavior that prompted part of the ethics complaints in the first place.

Rep. Sage Dixon, chairman of the Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee listens to Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, as she delivers her opening remarks Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Rep. Giddings was called before the committee on complaints alleging "conduct unbecoming" of a House representative last spring regarding a legislative staffer who had accused another member of the Idaho House of Representatives of sexual assault last spring. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP) Credit: Darin Oswald Credit: Darin Oswald

